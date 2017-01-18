Chris and Nina’s MEGA PRIZE MINUTE!

January 18, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Chase Rice, Coors Light Birds Nest, Jake Owen, KMLE 107.9, the band perry, Toby Keith, Waste Management Phoenix Open

The New KMLE @ 107.9 has your chance to win a pair of VIP Birds Nest passes for February 1, 2017 to see Jake Owen and Chase Rice, a pair of Meet & Greet passes to meet Chase Rice, a pair of VIP Birds Nest passes for February 2, 2017 to see Toby Keith and The Band Perry, and a pair of Meet & Greet passes to meet The Band Perry!

Check out how to win below.

How to Win:

Play MEGA PRIZE MINUTE with Chris & Nina!

  • Listen to Chris & Nina weekday mornings on the New KMLE @ 107.9 from 5:30a-10a!
  • When given the cue, call 602-260-1079 to be the correct caller.
  • Play and win Chris & Nina’s “Mega Prize Minute” game and you’re going to win the Mega prize!
  • You’ll have 60 seconds to correctly answer 10 questions that Chris & Nina came up with. If you answer wrong at any point, you’re out. Questions will remain the same and in the same order until all 10 questions are answered correctly within 60 seconds.

Event Details:

  • Date: Wednesday February 1, 2017 – Thursday February 2, 2017
  • Venue: The Birds Nest
  • Address: 82nd St and Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ

For more information,  click here!

More from Chris and Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live