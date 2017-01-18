Chris and Nina’s MEGA PRIZE MINUTE!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 has your chance to win a pair of VIP Birds Nest passes for February 1, 2017 to see Jake Owen and Chase Rice, a pair of Meet & Greet passes to meet Chase Rice, a pair of VIP Birds Nest passes for February 2, 2017 to see Toby Keith and The Band Perry, and a pair of Meet & Greet passes to meet The Band Perry!
Check out how to win below.
How to Win:
Play MEGA PRIZE MINUTE with Chris & Nina!
- Listen to Chris & Nina weekday mornings on the New KMLE @ 107.9 from 5:30a-10a!
- When given the cue, call 602-260-1079 to be the correct caller.
- Play and win Chris & Nina’s “Mega Prize Minute” game and you’re going to win the Mega prize!
- You’ll have 60 seconds to correctly answer 10 questions that Chris & Nina came up with. If you answer wrong at any point, you’re out. Questions will remain the same and in the same order until all 10 questions are answered correctly within 60 seconds.
Event Details:
- Date: Wednesday February 1, 2017 – Thursday February 2, 2017
- Venue: The Birds Nest
- Address: 82nd St and Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ
For more information, click here!