Zac Brown Band Announces New Album & Tour!!

Zac Brown Band are heading out on tour in 2017 with more than 40 dates, kicking things off in their hometown of Atlanta for two shows!!

Along with this new set of dates, the band has also announced a new album, Welcome Home, due out May 12. The tour, which kicks off on album release day, shares the same name as the record.

Zac Brown Band’s 2017 Welcome Home Tour Dates:

May 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

May 13 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

May 20 – Charleston, SC @ Southern Ground Music and Food Festival / MUSC Health Stadium

May 21 – Charleston, SC @ Southern Ground Music and Food Festival / MUSC Health Stadium

May 26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 27 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 8 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 10 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium @ 2017 Buckeye Country Superfest

June 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

June 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

July 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

July 6 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 7 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 29 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Aug. 4 – Detroit Lakes, MN WeFest @ WeFest Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – Brownsville, OR @ Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival

Aug. 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

Aug. 26 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 27 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 3 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

Sept. 22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 5 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 6 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 8 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Oct. 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl