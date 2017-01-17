Zac Brown Band Announces New Album & Tour!!

Zac Brown Band are heading out on tour in 2017 with more than 40 dates, kicking things off in their hometown of Atlanta for two shows!!
Along with this new set of dates, the band has also announced a new album, Welcome Home, due out May 12. The tour, which kicks off on album release day, shares the same name as the record.
Zac Brown Band’s 2017 Welcome Home Tour Dates:
May 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
May 13 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
May 20 – Charleston, SC @ Southern Ground Music and Food Festival / MUSC Health Stadium
May 21 – Charleston, SC @ Southern Ground Music and Food Festival / MUSC Health Stadium
May 26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 27 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 8 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 10 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium @ 2017 Buckeye Country Superfest
June 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
June 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
July 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
July 6 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 7 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 8 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 29 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
Aug. 4 – Detroit Lakes, MN WeFest @ WeFest Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 – Brownsville, OR @ Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival
Aug. 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
Aug. 26 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 27 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 3 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
Sept. 22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 5 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 6 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 8 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Oct. 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl