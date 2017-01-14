B-Dub at Courtesy Chevrolet!! 1-14-17

January 14, 2017 2:30 PM By B-Dub
Filed Under: b-dub, Cash for Clunkers, Coors Light Birds Nest, Courtesy Chevrolet, Jessica Jinger, KMLE 107.9, KMLE Krew, New Cars, New trucks, prizes, used cars, used trucks

B- Dub and the KMLE Krew made their way on over to 12st. and Camelback to go and check out Courtesy Chevrolet!! The day was so beautiful, perfect to go car shopping. On our adventure around the lot we were able to see the many features that these awesome Courtesy Chevrolet vehicles have and it just made us want to take one for a spin! Their staff is super knowledgeable and ready to assist you and your family of course and since they have been in the business for over 60 years you couldn’t expect less! New cars and trucks like the Chevy Cruze, Silverado, or even the Malibu are waiting here for you to come and test drive! KMLE 107.9 had to not only bring great music but tickets too for our listeners to the Coors Light Birds Nest concert happening in the valley on Wednesday February 1st. We also gave tons of prizes out to all who stopped by the tent! Make sure you also check out all of the amazing vehicles they have on the lot by taking a peek at the photo’s from today’s event right HERE.. Stay tuned to KMLE 107.9 to see where we will be at next, we want to meet you!

More from B-Dub
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live