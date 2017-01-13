CMT Star Cody Alan Comes Out As Gay

CMT star Cody Alan has always seemed like a happy-go-lucky guy, and he has a secret that he is ready to share with the world — that he’s gay.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Alan said “Though my TV or my radio persona was always that of a happy guy, there was this underlying ache inside of me for years, so I decided either I was gonna do something about it, or I was gonna live with this layer of misery underneath that happy face on the TV.”

Cody Alan post a letter to his fans and followers on his Instagram page earlier this week opening up about self-acceptance.