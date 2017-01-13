Billy Currington Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Billy Currington has announced tour dates for 2017.

The Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour kicks off on March 9th in St. Louis, MO.

Check out Currington’s full run of dates below.

March 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Peabody Opera House

March 10 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center

March 11 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

March 23 — Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Live

March 24 — Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

March 25 — Sayerville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

April 6 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

April 7 — Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

April 8 — Strousburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

April 20 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

April 21 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion

May 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore

May 12 — Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount

May 13 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 19 — Richmond, Va. @ Center Stage

May 20 — New York City @ Playstation Theater

June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

