Twins Separated At Birth Meet For The First Time!! [VIDEO]

A pair of twin sisters who were separated at birth overseas in China, and then adopted by two different American families, were reunited for the first time in person on “Good Morning America.”

Identical 10-year-old twins Audrey, from Wisconsin and Gracie from Washington, were in tears as they embraced for the first time.

Audrey told ABC News that she asked her parents for a sister for Christmas this year. She could have never expected what came next, when she found out that she had an identical twin!