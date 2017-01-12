The Voice Winner Sundance Head To Join Blake Shelton On Tour!

January 12, 2017 7:26 AM
Reigning champion of NBC’s The Voice, Sundance Head, is going to be joining his coach from the hit television show on tour!! Shelton’s “Doing It to Country Songs Tour” launches February 16th in Bakersfield, California.

Sundance Head has been compared to Chris Stapleton and has been impressing audiences with his power vocals and original songs.

Here are the dates and cities of Shelton’s upcoming tour:

February 16 – Bakersfield, CA
February 17 – Los Angeles, CA
February 23 – Portland, OR
February 24 – Spokane, WA
February 25 – Tacoma, WA
March 3 – Fresno, CA
March 4 – Las Vegas, NV
March 9 – Sacramento, CA
March 10 – San Jose, CA
March 11 – San Diego, CA
March 16 – Evansville, IN
March 17 – Chicago, IL
March 18 – Omaha, NE

