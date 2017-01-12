Justin Moore expands his family and THEY ARE SO CUTE

Meet his two new adorable pups… Johnny and June. Ohhh my heart! Even the names are too cute.

I’ll address the elephant in the room here.. the taped ears. Some are for it… some are against it… Now personally, it’s not something I would want to put my dogs through.

That being said, I honestly don’t care if someone else does it. So long as they take care of the dog and it’s not in terrible pain. To me… it’s very similar to a super common procedure done to lil boys right when they’re born. So CE LA VIE my friends 🙂