Win Kane Brown Tickets!

The New KMLE 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see Kane Brown at Livewire on March 30th, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen to B-Dub this Monday through Friday!

Listen to B-Dub during the 3 PM hour this Monday through Friday.

Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.

Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2017

Doors Open: 7:00 PM

Venue: Livewire

Address: 7320 E Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

For more information, click here!