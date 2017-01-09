Win Kane Brown Tickets!

January 9, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: BDUB, Kane Brown, KMLE 107.9, LiveWire

The New KMLE 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see Kane Brown at Livewire on March 30th, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen to B-Dub this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to B-Dub during the 3 PM hour this Monday through Friday.
  • Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, March 30, 2017
  • Doors Open: 7:00 PM
  • Venue: Livewire
  • Address: 7320 E Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

For more information,  click here!

