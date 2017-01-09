Win Kane Brown Tickets!

The New KMLE 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see Kane Brown at Livewire on March 30th, 2017!
How to Win:
Listen to B-Dub this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to B-Dub during the 3 PM hour this Monday through Friday.
- Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
- Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Doors Open: 7:00 PM
- Venue: Livewire
- Address: 7320 E Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
For more information, click here!