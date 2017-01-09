Chris and Nina’s MEGA PRIZE MINUTE!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 has your chance to win a 6-person suite at Talking Stick Resort Arena to see Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment! Check out how to win below.

How to Win:

Play MEGA PRIZE MINUTE with Chris & Nina!

Listen to Chris & Nina weekday mornings on the New KMLE @ 107.9 from 5:30a-10a!

When given the cue, call 602-260-1079 to be the correct caller.

Play and win Chris & Nina’s “Mega Prize Minute” game and you’re going to win the Mega prize!

You’ll have 60 seconds to correctly answer 10 questions that Chris & Nina came up with. If you answer wrong at any point, you’re out. Questions will remain the same and in the same order until all 10 questions are answered correctly within 60 seconds.

Event Details

Date: January 19, 2017 – January 22, 2017

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information on Disney on Ice, Click here!