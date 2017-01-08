Denim and Diamonds with B-dub! 1-7-17

Country fans unite! Way to kick off the new year coming out to the one and only Denim and Diamonds! Turnout was great for the first official weekend of the year! We had lots of Birds Nest fans coming up to our KMLE table to sign up for a chance to win tickets to the big event! We also had some Luke Bryan and Brantley Gilbert lovers come and take pictures with our Pop up heads! Not to mention our infamous dice game! Thanks for everyone who came out, and congrats to the lucky winner of Birds Nest tickets! Yee haw!

To see the pictures from the fun night, click HERE!