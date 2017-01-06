Rascal Flatts Drop ‘Yours If You Want It’

By Robyn Collins

Rascal Flatts have dropped their new single “Yours If You Want It.”

Member Jay DeMarcus produced the track, and Jonathan Singleton (“Don’t,” “Watching Airplanes,” “A Guy Walks Into a Bar,” “Red Light” and more) and songwriter Andrew Dorff (“Save It For a Rainy Day,” “Neon Light,” “Somebody’s Heartbreak,” “Bleed Red”), who recently died unexpectedly, wrote the tune.

“We all felt like ‘Yours If You Want It,’ was the perfect way to introduce our fans and radio to the new music we’ve been making,” said DeMarcus in a statement. “We’ve been working really hard and we’re very proud of this track. And what’s more, the late Andrew Dorff is a writer on it, and we are so honored to be a small part of making sure his legacy lives on. We have a special angel watching over it, for sure.”

The track is the lead single for the group’s highly anticipated upcoming studio album, and is available everywhere today.