Pauly Shore stopped by the KMLE studios

January 6, 2017 10:39 AM
Actor/Comedian Pauly Shore stopped by the KMLE studios to hang with the Chris & Nina Morning Show! Pauly created the iconic character “The Weizel” in the early 1990’s and is well known for his humorous delivery. Pauly Shore starred in movies such as “Son In Law”, “Encino Man”, “In The Army Now”, “Bio-Dome”, and “Jury Duty”. Pauly has appeared in countless television shows, and has been touring the United States as a stand-up comedian!

 

 

Pauly Shore @ Tempe showtimes
Thursday, January 5th 8:00 PM
Friday, January 6th 7:30 PM
Friday, January 6th 10:00 PM
Saturday, January 7th 7:00 PM
Saturday, January 7th 9:30 PM

Ticket Information HERE

