Here’s The List Of The Highest Paid Actors & TV Hosts…

According to Variety, here’s the list of the highest paid actors and TV hosts in 2016!!
TV Actors (per episode):
- Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory) – $1-million
- Kaley Cuoco (Big Bang Theory) – $1-million
- Johnny Galecki (Big Bang Theory) – $1-million
- Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) – $750-thousand
- Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls) – $750-thousand
- Mark Harmon (NCIS) – $525-thousand
- Kevin Spacey (House of Cards) – $500-thousand
- Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand
- Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand
- Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand
- Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand
TV Hosts (per year):
- Judith Sheindlin – $47-million
- Matt Lauer – $22-$25-million
- Ellen DeGeneres- $20-million
- Bill O’Reilly – $18-$20-million
- Kelly Ripa – $16-20-million
- Miley Cyrus – $13-15-million
- Adam Levine – $13-15-million
- Jimmy Fallon – $13-15-million
- Jimmy Kimmel – $13-15-million
- Pat Sajak – $12-million
- Conan O’Brien – $12-million