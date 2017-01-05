Here’s The List Of The Highest Paid Actors & TV Hosts…

January 5, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Big Bang Theory, game of thrones, Judge Judy

According to Variety, here’s the list of the highest paid actors and TV hosts in 2016!!

TV Actors (per episode):

  • Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory) – $1-million
  • Kaley Cuoco (Big Bang Theory) – $1-million
  • Johnny Galecki (Big Bang Theory) – $1-million
  • Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) – $750-thousand
  • Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls) – $750-thousand
  • Mark Harmon (NCIS) – $525-thousand
  • Kevin Spacey (House of Cards) – $500-thousand
  • Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand
  • Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand
  • Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand
  • Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand

TV Hosts (per year):

  • Judith Sheindlin – $47-million
  • Matt Lauer – $22-$25-million
  • Ellen DeGeneres- $20-million
  • Bill O’Reilly – $18-$20-million
  • Kelly Ripa – $16-20-million
  • Miley Cyrus – $13-15-million
  • Adam Levine – $13-15-million
  • Jimmy Fallon – $13-15-million
  • Jimmy Kimmel – $13-15-million
  • Pat Sajak – $12-million
  • Conan O’Brien – $12-million
