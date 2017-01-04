The Diamondbacks are Suing Maricopa County

I wasn’t terribly surprised to hear that our Arizona Diamondbacks are suing the county to get out of their lease at Chase Field. There have been several years of attempts to reach a solution agreeable to both sides but it looks like the case is going to court.

“It is extremely unfortunate that we have been forced to take action today following several years of attempts to resolve this matter out of court,” Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick said in a prepared statement.

I love the D-Backs and really hope that this doesn’t mean they would be leaving the Valley. Fingers crossed that this works out for the best for everyone!