Win Brian Regan Tickets!

January 3, 2017 9:15 AM
The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to go see Brian Regan at Comerica Theatre on March 4th, 2017! Check out how you can win these tickets below!

How to Win

Play Beat Nina this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Chris & Nina this Monday through Friday from 5:30-10 AM and play “Beat Nina”.
  • Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
  • If you can successfully BEAT NINA in trivia – you will win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, March 4th, 2017
  • Time: 8:00 PM
  • Venue: Comerica Theatre
  • Address: 400 West Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information on the Brian Regan at Comerica Theatre, click here!

