Millennials in the Workplace

The so-called Millennial generation – those born since 1980 – exhibits a different set of professional values than previous generations. As they enter the workplace and begin assuming higher-level work, Millennials seem to be less motivated by career advancement and more by personal values and aspirations. To succeed in the future, employers need to know more about this generational shift and its implications.
Millennials in the WorkplaceDecember 29, 2016 9:44 AM
(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 90sFEST)