Van Chevrolet with Jared Marshall!! 12-24-16

December 24, 2016 2:02 PM
Filed Under: gift cards, Jared Marshall, Jessica Jinger, KMLE 107.9, Music, New Cars and Trucks, prizes, Scottsdale, Smallcakes, Used cars and trucks, Van Chevrolet

Jared Marshall and the KMLE Krew headed out to Scottsdale to go and check out Van Chevrolet today! So much going on in one spot! Amazing vehicles for the entire family and great sales representatives to help you find the perfect holiday gift! You can swing by and check out all that Van Chevrolet has to offer in Scottsdale! 8585 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. is right where you need to be so that you too can drive off the lot with one of their vehicles in style!! Of course KMLE 107.9 also gave away Smallcakes gift cards to some lucky listeners came out to visit us underneath our tent! You can check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..

 

