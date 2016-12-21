Is Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport One of the Best in the Nation?

As friends and family members fly in and out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International, it’s good to know that PHX is ranked as the best U.S. airport in the nation. A new report by The Points Guy, ranked the best and worst airports in the country using three categories, timeliness, accessibility and amenities. It’s nice to see that Phoenix came in at number one!

Phoenix Sky Harbor Portland San Diego Salt Lake City Honolulu

Though Phoenix didn’t top any of the individual categories, PHX was consistently near the top in all of them.

Rounding out the worst airports in the U.S were Detroit, Chicago, Newark Liberty, John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia. Does it surprise anyone that the 3 worst airports are the three major hubs to get into New York City?

To see the full list, feel free to head to ThePintsGuy.com