Win Birds Nest Tickets!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to go see Jake Owen and Chase Rice on February 1, 2017 at the Birds Nest, AND a pair of tickets to see Toby Keith and The Band Perry on February 2, 2017 at the Birds Nest!
How to Win:
Play Beat Nina this Monday through Thursday!
- Listen to Chris & Nina this Monday through Thursday from 5:30-10 AM and play “Beat Nina”.
- Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
- If you can successfully BEAT NINA in trivia – you will win the tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Wednesday February 1, 2017 – Thursday February 2, 2017
- Venue: The Birds Nest
- Address: 82nd St and Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ
For more information, click here!