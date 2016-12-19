Win Birds Nest Tickets!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to go see Jake Owen and Chase Rice on February 1, 2017 at the Birds Nest, AND a pair of tickets to see Toby Keith and The Band Perry on February 2, 2017 at the Birds Nest!

How to Win:

Play Beat Nina this Monday through Thursday!

Listen to Chris & Nina this Monday through Thursday from 5:30-10 AM and play “Beat Nina”.

Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.

If you can successfully BEAT NINA in trivia – you will win the tickets!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday February 1, 2017 – Thursday February 2, 2017

Venue: The Birds Nest

Address: 82nd St and Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ

For more information, click here!