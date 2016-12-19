COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS MUSIC CLICK HERE! Or tune into 107.9 HD-2

Win Birds Nest Tickets!

December 19, 2016 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Chase Rice, Coors Light Birds Nest, Jake Owen, KMLE 107.9, the band perry, Toby Keith, Waste Management Phoenix Open

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to go see Jake Owen and Chase Rice on February 1, 2017 at the Birds Nest, AND a pair of tickets to see Toby Keith and The Band Perry on February 2, 2017 at the Birds Nest!

How to Win:

Play Beat Nina this Monday through Thursday!

  • Listen to Chris & Nina this Monday through Thursday from 5:30-10 AM and play “Beat Nina”.
  • Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
  • If you can successfully BEAT NINA in trivia – you will win the tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Wednesday February 1, 2017 – Thursday February 2, 2017
  • Venue: The Birds Nest
  • Address: 82nd St and Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ

For more information,  click here!

