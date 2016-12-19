Brad Paisley Preps New Album ‘Love and War’

By Radio.com Staff

Brad Paisley has announced a new album titled Love and War.

The new record will be the singer’s eleventh studio effort and is set to be released on March 3rd.

Paisley has already released the album’s lead single “Today.” The song came courtesy of video featuring fan footage of important moments the song could be a soundtrack for, such as proposals and weddings.

Check out “Today” below.