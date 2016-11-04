So There Was a Goat in the Studio…

OK, so our boss Tim is a HUGE Cubs fan. We’ve been rooting for him and his Cubbies throughout the post-season. Once his boys clenched the World Series, the entire KMLE team decided to celebrate with him by placing a goat in his office. Why? See the Curse of the Billy Goat…

HUGE thanks to our homey Keith in San Tan for letting us borrow Mistique. Mistique was a super friendly goat who had absolutely no problem relieving herself all over the studio! Like 10 times. It was gross and awesome.

Stay tuned for the proper video featuring Tim’s reaction, but here’s a little teaser: