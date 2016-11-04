Goat, cubs, curse of the billy goat, animals at work, chris and nina, office pranks,

So There Was a Goat in the Studio…

November 4, 2016 10:14 AM By Chris Matthews
Filed Under: animals at work, Chris and Nina, Cubs, curse of the billy goat, goat, office pranks

OK, so our boss Tim is a HUGE Cubs fan.  We’ve been rooting for him and his Cubbies throughout the post-season.  Once his boys clenched the World Series, the entire KMLE team decided to celebrate with him by placing a goat in his office.  Why?  See the Curse of the Billy Goat…

img 7888 So There Was a Goat in the Studio...  img 9289 So There Was a Goat in the Studio...

HUGE thanks to our homey Keith in San Tan for letting us borrow Mistique.  Mistique was a super friendly goat who had absolutely no problem relieving herself all over the studio!  Like 10 times.  It was gross and awesome.

Stay tuned for the proper video featuring Tim’s reaction, but here’s a little teaser:

More from Chris Matthews
Comments

One Comment

  1. Keith Rhode says:
    November 7, 2016 at 1:22 pm

    Chris I need copies of these pictures of you and Mystique.
    Keith

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live