What’s The Most Hated Halloween Candy?

October 14, 2016 8:04 AM
We are just a few weeks away from being invaded by hoards of pint-sized humans dressed in a variety of disguises shaking us down for sweet treats. We do everything we can to satisfy their sugary urges, bribing them with candy, hoping it’s enough to dis wade them from vandalizing our homes.

So, what candies should you not hand out to avoid their wrath and protect your home? Mashable compiled a list of the “20 Worst Halloween Candies,” and surprisingly, Candy Corn wasn’t number one on the list.

When’s the last time you saw a Necco Wafer? Because that is the most hated Halloween candy. The chalky candy has been around for over 150 years, and they also taste like it. Surprisingly, Smarties came in at number two. Surprising to me, because that’s a favorite of my kids. I mean, who doesn’t love just flavored sugar disks.

The infamous Candy Corn came in at a respectable 4th place as the most hated candy. Some candy I didn’t expect to see on the list were things like Twizzlers, Laffy Taffy, Tootsie Rolls, Milk Duds and Lemonheads.

Check out the full list at Mashable.com.

