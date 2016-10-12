Abandoned Monkey Farm In Mesa

I was talking to someone last night about Halloween, and the conversation shifted to places in Arizona that are either haunted or abandoned. He was telling me that he and his friends were all about exploring abandoned places in Arizona, and there are a ton of haunted and abandoned spots right here in the Valley.

One he told me about was an Old Monkey Farm in East Mesa. The way he described it completely creeped me out, as there are monkey skeletons scattered throughout. The place has been “abandoned” for years, but when they went to visit, there was a security truck that chased them back into town for miles. It peaked my curiosity.

The Monkey Farm is supposedly an abandoned government facility where they used to run tests on monkeys and do experiments on them. I guess they left the monkeys there to fend for (and feed off) themselves.

But wait, there’s more.

I don’t know about you…but I kinda wanna see if this is actually true.

Anyone up for an adventure?