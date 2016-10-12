Abandoned Monkey Farm In Mesa

October 12, 2016 1:27 PM By B-Dub
Filed Under: Abandoned Places, arizona, Monkey Farm, Phoeniz

I was talking to someone last night about Halloween, and the conversation shifted to places in Arizona that are either haunted or abandoned.  He was telling me that he and his friends were all about exploring abandoned places in Arizona, and there are a ton of haunted and abandoned spots right here in the Valley.

One he told me about was an Old Monkey Farm in East Mesa.  The way he described it completely creeped me out, as there are monkey skeletons scattered throughout.  The place has been “abandoned” for years, but when they went to visit, there was a security truck that chased them back into town for miles.   It peaked my curiosity.

The Monkey Farm is supposedly an abandoned government facility where they used to run tests on monkeys and do experiments on them.  I guess they left the monkeys there to fend for (and feed off) themselves.

But wait, there’s more.

I don’t know about you…but I kinda wanna see if this is actually true.

Anyone up for an adventure?

 

More from B-Dub
Comments

One Comment

  1. Christine Wilcox says:
    October 12, 2016 at 6:27 pm

    Not only is your terminology incorrect, including the name of the establishment, your invitation is an invitation to break not only federal law, but also the tribal law of the Salt River Pima Indian Reservation! I’d say you are exceedingly irresponsible to even mention the site, encouraging criminal trespass, which can also lead to criminal vandalism. I know people who work there and am appalled that your careless story puts my friends and those they work with (including The endangered monkey species who live there,) at physical and professional risk. I hope you will reconsider and retract your hazardous invitations.

    Reply
  2. Pan Pan says:
    October 12, 2016 at 5:19 pm

    How irresponsible of you! Why would you post this without actually knowing what the place is? Those who take your advice and try to go there are trespassing on federal land and subject to prosecution. The “farm” is a functional, fully staffed (and patrolled) facility that supports federally funded biomedical research.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live