Brett Eldredge Has a Girlfriend?? See Who She is Here [PICS]

August 25, 2015 7:58 AM

Ladies, brace yourselves. Word is that Country bachelor Brett Eldredge has a girlfriend!! Whaaaaattt??!! Yesss!!! And you’ve probably seen her in his video!!

The buzzzz is that the Victoria Secret Model in his “Lose My Mind” video is actually his girlfriend and that they’ve been dating for the past few months!! Whaaaaatttt??!!

Her name is Rachel Hilbert and he recently serenaded her at one of his concerts!! Check out their photos on her instagram page!!

  1. Debbie Evans Calvert says:
    November 21, 2016 at 9:41 pm

    you already have a girlfriend, the one in your video, Lose my mind, if not explain please??,, watching the anoucement about your new girlfriend!!!

