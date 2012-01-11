Make A Wish And Blow Up A Building

January 11, 2012 5:31 PM
Filed Under: blowing up grain silo, boy blows up building, grain silo, Kid blows up building, Make-A-Wish, Mythbusters, neuroblastoma, Toledo Make A Wish, wish foundation

Maxwell Hinton is 7 years old, fighting cancer in the form of neuroblastoma, and a big fan of Mythbusters. So why would Max’s family and friends be surprised by his wish – to blow up a HUGE grain silo in Toledo Ohio? The Make A Wish Foundation started right here in the Valley more than 30 years ago, and this has to be one of the wildest wishes ever granted. According to WUPW, Fox-TV in Toledo, the silo was due to be demolished, and some 30,000 residents came out to watch. You can cheer Max on yourself…watch:

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live