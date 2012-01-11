Make A Wish And Blow Up A Building

Maxwell Hinton is 7 years old, fighting cancer in the form of neuroblastoma, and a big fan of Mythbusters. So why would Max’s family and friends be surprised by his wish – to blow up a HUGE grain silo in Toledo Ohio? The Make A Wish Foundation started right here in the Valley more than 30 years ago, and this has to be one of the wildest wishes ever granted. According to WUPW, Fox-TV in Toledo, the silo was due to be demolished, and some 30,000 residents came out to watch. You can cheer Max on yourself…watch:
One Comment