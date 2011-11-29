Canadian Football Legends “Throw down” at Charity Event

Say WHAT?!?! Two elderly former Canadian football legends being honored at the CFL Alumni Luncheon got into a bit of a tussle Friday in Vancouver.

Apparently Joe Kapp and Angelo Mosca have a long living rivalry that just won’t die! Joe Kapp, 73, a former quarterback punched Angelo Mosca a 74-year-old former defensive lineman in the face after comedian and host Ron James asked Kapp to extend an olive branch as a peace offering.

Instead Kapp lunged at Mosca and punched him in the face! . This feud dates all the way back to 1963, when in the CFL Championship game Mosca knocked one of Kapp’s teammate out of the game. The two scuffled on stage until it was broken up.

Some believe the fight was staged in order to publicize the raising of money for the CFL’s foundation to whose main goal is to raise money for retired CFL players. Hmm… could this fiasco spike their donations?!

Check out the video below!