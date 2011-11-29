Canadian Football Legends “Throw down” at Charity Event

November 29, 2011 7:17 AM
Filed Under: Canadian Football, CFL, Fight, football, Legends

Say WHAT?!?! Two elderly former Canadian football legends being honored at the CFL Alumni Luncheon got into a bit of a tussle Friday in Vancouver. 

Apparently Joe Kapp and Angelo Mosca have a long living rivalry that just won’t die! Joe Kapp, 73, a former quarterback punched Angelo Mosca a 74-year-old former defensive lineman in the face after comedian and host Ron James asked Kapp to extend an olive branch as a peace offering.

Instead Kapp lunged at Mosca and punched him in the face! . This feud dates all the way back to 1963, when in the CFL Championship game Mosca knocked one of Kapp’s teammate out of the game. The two scuffled on stage until it was broken up.

Some believe the fight was staged in order to publicize the raising of money for the CFL’s foundation to whose main goal is to raise money for retired CFL players. Hmm… could this fiasco spike their donations?!

Check out the video below!

Comments

One Comment

  1. psychoterapeutki says:
    October 26, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    I just couldn’t go awaу yoսr website prior tߋ suggesting tһat I гeally loved thᥱ standard info an individual provide іn your guests?
    Is gonna Ƅe back often tօ check up оn new posts

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live