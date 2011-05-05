Marie Osmond’s Wedding Dress

May 5, 2011 6:23 AM
Marie Osmond married her first husband, Stephen Craig, again on Wednesday and she wore the same wedding dress that she did when the couple first married in 1982.

It wasn’t hard for her to find her something old, “I was cleaning out my garage and all of a sudden this box showed up in this pile of stuff … and it was this dress and it was five days ago. I’m not kidding,” she says. “I can’t breathe, but I’m in it.”

  1. Cate Meyer says:
    November 29, 2016 at 8:10 pm

    I don’t believe it. Ret Turner was at her very small, private wedding. Why? Perhaps he remade the dress…hmmm

  2. Nancy says:
    May 11, 2011 at 12:15 pm

    BEAUTIFUL

