Snipper Bowl Urologist Dr. Jaffee In Studio To Prep Chris Matthews [VIDEO]Dr. Daniel C. Jaffee from Affiliated Urologist stopped by the KMLE studios this week to prep Chris Matthews of Chris & Nina on the Snipper Bowl bet he has with his wife Rosey!! Video here...
Beat Nina 2/3/17 [AUDIO]KMLE Nation still has a four win lead on Nina D!! Can Danielle in Phoenix make it five?! Up for grabs today are tickets to Monster Jam!!
The Band Perry just released a new song AND announced their first Pop albumThe Band Perry announce the release of their first-ever pop album.
Loser Line 2/2/17 [AUDIO]Today's Loser Line features a guy with a guinea pig and a mother looking out for her daughter... Check it out!!
Beat Nina 2/2/17 [AUDIO]KMLE Nation still has a four win lead on Nina D!! Can Deanna in Surprise make it five?! Up for grabs today are tickets to Monster Jam!!
Larry Fitzgerald Is Coming Back For Another Year!!Arizona Cardinals fan have a reason to celebrate today...

Dan + Shay Release 'When I Pray For You' Music VideoThe track appears on the soundtrack to the new film 'The Shack.'
Faith Hill Mistaken for Faith Evans, Stoked for Biggie Duets AlbumA typo confused Hill with Faith Evans.
Eric Church Makes Stagecoach Set Available in Virtual RealityFans can watch the concert from a variety of angles, including the front row.
Zac Brown Band Release Sentimental New Single 'My Old Man'It's the first single off the band's forthcoming album 'Welcome Home.'
The Band Perry Go Pop with New Single 'Stay in the Dark'The band members confirmed that they are purposely making a pop record.
Taylor Swift Shares Pre-Super Bowl Rehearsal FootageShe plays a mellow version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever.'

WIN TICKETS SEE THE CADILLAC THREEEnter DAILY to win tickets to see The Cadillac Three!
WIN TICKETS FOR THE RENAISSANCE FESTIVALGet Ready for Action and Adventure at the 29th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival!
WIN A NEW KAWASAKI TERYXThe New KMLE @ 107.9 and Kawasaki have locked the keys to a new Kawasaki Teryx in a Bank Vault. If you can Crack the Vault, it's yours!
WIN YOUR 2017 COUNTRY MEGATICKETS FROM KMLEWanna checkout the hottest country shows this year? Register to win a pair of 2017 COUNTRY MEGATICKETS from The New KMLE @ 107.9. You could see all these live performances at Ak-Chin Pavilion!
WIN TICKETS TO SEE RING OF FIREEnter DAILY to win tickets to see Ring of Fire!
WIN TICKETS TO SEE KANE BROWNEnter DAILY to win tickets to see Kane Brown!

