Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria with Jared Marshall 01-21-17
Justin Moore & His Wife Are Expecting Another Child!!Justin Moore and his wife, Kate, are expecting their fourth child!!
Brett Eldredge is serenading his dog (and you) from bed and I can't handle the cutenessLook how big Edgar is now!!!
Loser Line 1/19/17 [AUDIO]Today's Loser Line features a guy with a gluten allergy and a dude who is in love with a girl he just met... Check it out!!
Beat Nina 1/19/17 [AUDIO]Nina D is only two wins up on KMLE Nation!! Can Maegan in Peoria get KMLE Nation one win closer to even with Nina?!  Up for grabs today are tickets to see Kane Brown at Livewire!!
PETA Calls For Boycott Of Movie After Disturbing Video SurfacesPeople for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have called for a boycott of the upcoming movie “A Dog’s Purpose” after a video showing a dog being forced into a pool of flowing water on the set was released. Here's the video...

Wynonna Judd Announces 2017 Roots and Revival TourShe's hitting the road with her band The Big Noise.
Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.
Trump's Inaugural Concert Highlighted by Toby Keith, Lee GreenwoodLee Greenwood, who wrote “God Bless the USA,” the song that served as Trump’s walk-out music during the election, performed the highly patriotic tune.
Lady Antebellum Drop 'You Look Good' Announce Album, Tour for 2017The trio's new album 'Heart Break' will be released on June 9th.
Brett Young -- Is He Single Or Not??In a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights the "Sleep Without You" singer said “I was in a relationship for awhile and …

