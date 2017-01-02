Sam Hunt Shares New Single 'Body Like a Back Road'Hunt winks at his upcoming tour in the song.

Chris Lane In Studio Playing "Heads Up" [WATCH VIDEO]Chris Lane stopped by the KMLE studios to talk about his show TONIGHT at the Birds Nest with Jake Owen and Chase Rice!! Chris & Nina had to play a game of "Heads Up" with him!! Here's the video...

Taylor Swift's GRAMMY Speech Becomes Inspiring Ad for Young WomenThe GRAMMYs want young women everywhere to 'Believe In Music.'

Maren Morris To Perform On The Grammy's!!Just Announced: Maren Morris and 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys will be performing together on the upcoming 59th Annual Grammy Awards Feb. 12!!!

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert to Headline Faster Horses"It’s one of my favorite memories on the road, and I can't wait to get back on that stage," Bentley said. We’re gonna go out and try to blow their minds for the fifth anniversary.”

Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Divorce [VIDEO]Miranda Lambert didn't really speak out about her divorce with Blake Shelton in 2015, but she leaked some details when she performed at Joe's Bar in Chicago this past weekend.