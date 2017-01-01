Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria with Jared Marshall 01-21-17

Justin Moore & His Wife Are Expecting Another Child!!Justin Moore and his wife, Kate, are expecting their fourth child!!

Brett Eldredge is serenading his dog (and you) from bed and I can't handle the cutenessLook how big Edgar is now!!!

Loser Line 1/19/17 [AUDIO]Today's Loser Line features a guy with a gluten allergy and a dude who is in love with a girl he just met... Check it out!!

Beat Nina 1/19/17 [AUDIO]Nina D is only two wins up on KMLE Nation!! Can Maegan in Peoria get KMLE Nation one win closer to even with Nina?! Up for grabs today are tickets to see Kane Brown at Livewire!!

PETA Calls For Boycott Of Movie After Disturbing Video SurfacesPeople for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have called for a boycott of the upcoming movie “A Dog’s Purpose” after a video showing a dog being forced into a pool of flowing water on the set was released. Here's the video...