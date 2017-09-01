Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, More to Play Houston Rodeo 2017The month-long celebration also features artists from the worlds of pop and rock.

Jason Aldean Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of FameThe exhibit will launch in late May.

Loretta Lynn to Celebrate 85th Birthday at the Ryman AuditoriumThe country icon will feel right at home for her big day. She made her first Grand Ole Opry appearance at the historic venue more than 50 years ago.

Rascal Flatts Drop 'Yours If You Want It'"the late Andrew Dorff is a writer on it, and we are so honored to be a small part of making sure his legacy lives on. We have a special angel watching over it, for sure."

Carrie Underwood Surprises 50,000 by Performing at Passion ConferenceFirst, she took the stage with singer David Crowder, then she performed her hit “Something in the Water."

Kane Brown Covers Thomas Rhett's "Die A Happy Man" [VIDEO]Kane Brown recently posted a short clip of himself covering Thomas Rhett's "Die A Happy Man" on his personal YouTube channel.