Sam Hunt Drops "Drinkin' Too Much" On New Years EveSam Hunt made a surprise return with "Drinking Too Much" on New Years Eve. Listen Now!
We're Having a Baby! But What Are We Having? [VIDEO]Jared Marshall and his wife Regina are expecting their third child and they just found out what they are having.
Millennials in the WorkplaceThe so-called Millennial generation – those born since 1980 – exhibits a different set of professional values then ...
Loser Line 12/29/16 [AUDIO]Today's Loser Line features a dude who "feels energy" and an invitation to the Pants Party... Check it out!!
Garth Brooks Pays Tribute To James TaylorThe Greatest of All Time honored who he considers just that at the annual Kennedy Center Honors. Watch James Taylor fight back tears as Garth Brooks sings "Shower The People"
Christmas FailsTake a look at these Christmas videos that show how things can take an unexpected wrong turn.

Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and MoreWe bid farewell to some true legends via their greatest songs.
Randy Travis Surprises Police Officer with Christmas GiftThe music lover was clearly touched by the couple's gift.
Carrie Fisher Dead at 60: Artists ReactHere's what the music community had to say upon learning of the sad news.
Taylor Swift Grants Christmas Wish to World War II VeteranAfter hearing that a 96-year-old World War II veteran uses her music to connect with his grandchildren, the singer decided to pay him a visit.
Lee Brice Pays Tribute to Fallen SoldierBrice got involved when Gilbert’s wife Ginger Gilbert Ravella told the singer how much his song, “I Drive Your Truck,” meant to her. From there, the story took on a much wider scope.

WIN TICKETS TO SEE ELI YOUNG BANDThe New KMLE @ 107.9 is sending you to see Eli Young Band at Livewire – Arizona’s Premier Entertainment Venue. Register for your chances to win a pair of tickets to the show on Saturday, May 27, 2017
WIN TICKETS TO SEE DAN + SHAYThe New KMLE @ 107.9 is sending you to check out Dan + Shay at Livewire on March 29, 2017!
SOUL2SOUL THE WORLD TOUR COMES TO GLENDALEFor the first time in almost 10 years, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will take the stage together again when the Soul2Soul The World Tour hits the road. On Friday, July 21, 2017 the country music power couple perform live at Gila River Arena.
BRIAN REGAN 2017 TOURComedian Brian Regan has announced spring 2017 tour dates for his non-stop theatre tour. The spring tour will visit 37 cities from January through May 2017 making a stop at Comerica Theatre on Saturday, March 4th.
SEE ERIC CHURCH AT TALKING STICK RESORT ARENAThe New KMLE @ 107.9 is sending you to see Eric Church at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 28, 2017!
