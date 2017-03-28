Latest Updates

B-Dub at Courtesy Chevrolet!! 1-14-17
CRUSH BREW FESTIVALThis February, join the New KMLE @ 107.9 for Arizona’s Premier Craft Beverage Festival! It’s CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival!
WATCH: Dierks Bentley "Black"You'll hear Dierks belt this out at Country Thunder in April...but, to hold you over, check out his new video for "Black"
Producer Badger of Chris & Nina Lost A Bet & Has To Eat "Wildcat" FoodChris Matthews & Producer Badger of Chris & Nina bet on the Arizona State/Arizona basketball game last night, and Badger lost...Bad. He now has to eat "Wildcat" food. **WARNING** Contains vomiting.
CMT Star Cody Alan Comes Out As GayCMT star Cody Alan has always seemed like a happy-go-lucky guy, and he has a secret that he is ready to share with the world -- that he’s gay.
Beat Nina 1/13/17 [AUDIO]Nina D is back to just win up on KMLE Nation!! Can Merritt in Gilbert get KMLE Nation back to even with Nina?! 

Billy Currington Announces 2017 Tour DatesThe Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour kicks off on March 9th in St. Louis, MO.
Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump InaugurationThe Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will also feature actor Jon Voight and singer Lee Greenwood.
Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Tour Dates, Prep New AlbumThe tour kicks off on May 12th in Georgia.
CMT Star Cody Alan Comes Out As GayCMT star Cody Alan has always seemed like a happy-go-lucky guy, and he has a secret that he is ready to share with the world -- that he's gay.
Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Adopts Baby GirlKimberly Schlapman of the country group Little Big Town and her husband, Stephen, have adopted a baby girl. The country star announced this on her Instagram January 12th.
Check Out Ed Sheeran Cover "The Fresh Prince" Theme Song [VIDEO]In a recent radio interview, Ed Sheeran did an impromptu cover of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song.

COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST 2017!Join us at the Coors Light Birds Nest, the popular entertainment venue at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented by The Ak-Chin Indian Community. It’s all happening February 1st through 4th, 2017!
MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS!Enter DAILY for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Monster Energy Supercross!
Experience Star Wars™ at Disneyland® ResortDownload your game board now to play Match & Win for your chance to win!
WIN TICKETS TO SEE ELI YOUNG BANDThe New KMLE @ 107.9 is sending you to see Eli Young Band at Livewire – Arizona’s Premier Entertainment Venue. Register for your chances to win a pair of tickets to the show on Saturday, May 27, 2017
WIN TICKETS TO SEE DAN + SHAYThe New KMLE @ 107.9 is sending you to check out Dan + Shay at Livewire on March 29, 2017!

