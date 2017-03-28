Billy Currington Announces 2017 Tour DatesThe Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour kicks off on March 9th in St. Louis, MO.

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump InaugurationThe Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will also feature actor Jon Voight and singer Lee Greenwood.

Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Tour Dates, Prep New AlbumThe tour kicks off on May 12th in Georgia.

CMT Star Cody Alan Comes Out As GayCMT star Cody Alan has always seemed like a happy-go-lucky guy, and he has a secret that he is ready to share with the world -- that he’s gay.

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Adopts Baby GirlKimberly Schlapman of the country group Little Big Town and her husband, Stephen, have adopted a baby girl. The country star announced this on her Instagram January 12th.

Check Out Ed Sheeran Cover "The Fresh Prince" Theme Song [VIDEO]In a recent radio interview, Ed Sheeran did an impromptu cover of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song.