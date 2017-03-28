Latest Updates

Kacey Musgraves engagement ring is so gorgeousWow. Ring goals! I'm currently looking around at some different engagement rings and I LOVE hers! Thoughts??
Beat Nina 1/25/17 [AUDIO]KMLE Nation is one win up on Nina D going into today!! Can Erin in Queen Creek put KMLE Nation two wins ahead of Nina?! Up for grabs today are tickets to the Renaissance Festival!!
Lee Brice & Wife Reveal Gender Of Baby #3!! [VIDEO]Lee Brice and his wife Sara are expecting their third child!! To help reveal the gender of their third baby, they enlisted the help of their kids Ryker and Takoda! Here's the video!!
VIDEO OF THE DAY: Two Year Old Covers Dolly Parton's "Jolene" [VIDEO]MUST SEE: Watch this two-year old from Lansing, Michigan sing Dolly Parton's "Jolene"!!
Shay Mooney's baby was born today! See the picture, name, and his incredibly sweet caption!This is SO sweet. Congratulations to Shay and Hannah!❤️❤️
Luke Bryan Plays Duck Hunt To Announce 2017 TourSometimes you have a crazy video with explosions and pyrotechnics...and sometimes you play Duck Hunt. The latter is something only our buddy Luke Bryan could pull off.

Miranda Lambert's Dad Can Sing!!! [VIDEO]Miranda Lambert brought two important men in her life on stage with her at a tour preview show at Joe’s Bar in Chicago recently. Her dad, Rick, and her boyfriend, Anderson East, joined Lambert in this amazing performance.
Reba McEntire Releases Faith-Filled 'Back to God' VideoThe song appears on her forthcoming album, 'Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.'
Taylor Swift Teases 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' VideoSwift simply captioned the photo "Coming soon..." so we may see a video for the track by week's end.
Sam Hunt Shares 2017 Tour DatesHunt's summer tour opens June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio and runs through July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Trace Adkins Announces New Album 'Something's Going On'Adkins also shared the album's lead single "Watered Down," and 2017 tour dates

