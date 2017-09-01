Latest Updates

Action Movies to Look Forward in 2017What action movie are you excited for?
Beat Nina 1/9/17 [AUDIO]Nina D is one win up on KMLE Nation!! Can Cody in Avondale get back to even with Nina?!  Up for grabs today are tickets to see Jake Owen with Chase Rice, and tickets to see Toby Keith and the Band Perry at the Birds Nest in February!
Florida Georgia Line & The Backstreet Boys Shoot Music VideoLook out for a new music video by Florida Georgia Line & The Backstreet Boys!!
Alan Jackson's Mother Dead At 86Alan Jackson's mother, "Mama Ruth" Jackson passed away this past weekend at the age of 86.
Glendale Glitters with Jared Marshall 01-07-17Jared Marshall and the KMLE Krew hung out at Glendale Glitters
Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, More to Play Houston Rodeo 2017The month-long celebration also features artists from the worlds of pop and rock.
Jason Aldean Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of FameThe exhibit will launch in late May.
Loretta Lynn to Celebrate 85th Birthday at the Ryman AuditoriumThe country icon will feel right at home for her big day. She made her first Grand Ole Opry appearance at the historic venue more than 50 years ago.
Rascal Flatts Drop 'Yours If You Want It'"the late Andrew Dorff is a writer on it, and we are so honored to be a small part of making sure his legacy lives on. We have a special angel watching over it, for sure."
Carrie Underwood Surprises 50,000 by Performing at Passion ConferenceFirst, she took the stage with singer David Crowder, then she performed her hit “Something in the Water."
Kane Brown Covers Thomas Rhett's "Die A Happy Man" [VIDEO]Kane Brown recently posted a short clip of himself covering Thomas Rhett's "Die A Happy Man" on his personal YouTube channel.

Experience Star Wars™ at Disneyland® ResortDownload your game board now to play Match & Win for your chance to win!
WIN TICKETS TO SEE ELI YOUNG BANDThe New KMLE @ 107.9 is sending you to see Eli Young Band at Livewire – Arizona’s Premier Entertainment Venue. Register for your chances to win a pair of tickets to the show on Saturday, May 27, 2017
WIN TICKETS TO SEE DAN + SHAYThe New KMLE @ 107.9 is sending you to check out Dan + Shay at Livewire on March 29, 2017!
SOUL2SOUL THE WORLD TOUR COMES TO GLENDALEFor the first time in almost 10 years, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will take the stage together again when the Soul2Soul The World Tour hits the road. On Friday, July 21, 2017 the country music power couple perform live at Gila River Arena.
BRIAN REGAN 2017 TOURComedian Brian Regan has announced spring 2017 tour dates for his non-stop theatre tour. The spring tour will visit 37 cities from January through May 2017 making a stop at Comerica Theatre on Saturday, March 4th.
SEE ERIC CHURCH AT TALKING STICK RESORT ARENAThe New KMLE @ 107.9 is sending you to see Eric Church at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 28, 2017!

